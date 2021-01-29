Noah signs multi-year deal with 'Netflix'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Noah Baumbach signed an exclusive multi-year deal with 'Netflix'. As part of the new deal, his next feature for the streamer is 'White Noise', an adaptation of Don DeLillo's seminal novel of the same name.

The movie, which will reportedly star Baumbach's partner Greta Gerwig and 'Marriage Story' actor Adam Driver will start production later this year.

Baumbach will produce the project alongside David Heyman, with whom he also produced 2019's 'Marriage Story'.

"When I started in the film industry I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait. I could not be more thrilled to be making movies with Ted and Scott and everyone at 'Netflix', who are wonderful collaborators and friends and family," he said.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at 'Netflix', hailed Baumbach for making 'some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema'.

"When we started to work together almost four years ago, he immediately felt like family. I'm thrilled that we are finally making it official," he added.