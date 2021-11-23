No win for Nawazuddin and Vir

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and series 'Aarya', led by Sushmita Sen, could not register a win at the 2021 International Emmy Awards but the comedian said it was 'an honour' to represent the country at the awards ceremony.

Siddiqui, who was nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category for his 'Netflix' movie 'Serious Men', lost out to David Tennant.

While Das' 'Netflix' comedy special 'Vir Das: For India' lost out to 'Call My Agent' Season 4 in the comedy category.

The comedian, who has been in news back home for his 'I Come from Two Indias' monologue, said he loved the French drama.

"I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. 'Call My Agent', a gigantic, beautiful show I love has won. But I got this medal and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the International Emmys for India. It is always for India," he wrote on 'Instagram'.

Das has received praise as well as police complaints about his monologue in Washington recently.

Sen's 'Aarya', a 'Disney+ Hotstar' series directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the 'Best Drama Series' category alongside Chile's 'El Presidente', Israel's 'Tehran' and the second season of 'There She Goes' from the UK.

'Tehran' topped the drama series category, ending India's run at the yearly awards.

Both Das and Siddiqui attended the ceremony in New York along with Madhvani. Sen, who recently underwent surgery, gave the awards night a miss.