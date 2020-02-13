No story without man-woman dynamic
New Delhi: Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesn't feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic.
With Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz is revisiting the theme of his 2009 original that explored the idea of love over two time periods.
"I am comfortable (with love stories) but it's not that every story has to be like this. I will not want this comfort to restrict me from making any other kind of story. It could be a story where there is no romance at all but that's difficult to conceive," told the director.
Asked whether it was possible for an Imtiaz Ali film to have no romance, the director said he was wondering the same.
"Even in a story like 'Highway', it has a man. I don't have any story yet that doesn't have a man and woman thing going on in some way. With the growing understanding of life and relationships things will change, but in my mind there's no story without some sort of a man-woman dynamic."
