Nisha alleges Karan of having an 'affair'

Actor Nisha Rawal finally opened up about the domestic violence charges that she filed against her husband and actor Karan Mehra on May 31.

Nisha held a press conference on June 1 where she shared her side of the story.

Karan, popularly known for his 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' stint, was arrested and later released on bail.

During the press conference, Nisha revealed that she indeed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was 'not a psycho'.

"Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it is genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I do not have to prove anything," she said.

She said that she had a miscarriage in 2014 and Karan was not there for her support.

"In September 2014, I was five months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a mom's group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child I did not have anyone to talk to about the loss. I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that was when I went to a therapist. Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist and he did not let me go to a gym. He was very controlling in everything," she added.

Nisha also accused Karan of having an affair. She said that he was 'not even taking responsibility for the child'.

"All these allegations are bound to come up and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I have not cheated on her and I am not having an extramarital affair," he stated.

While Nisha alleged that Karan used to hit her and did not care for their son, he revealed that she has a 'violent streak' and was demanding a large sum for her alimony.

Earlier, in multiple media interviews, Karan revealed how 'Nisha had herself hit her head against the wall and threatened to ruin his life with false allegations'.

He added that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had a 'violent anger streak'.