Nimrat Kaur on 'Dasvi' - 'Farthest I have ever travelled as an actor'

Mumbai: From trying her hand at comedy to playing a role that is nowhere close to her real self, Nimrat Kaur said the upcoming film 'Dasvi' allowed her to expand her horizons as an actor.

'Dasvi' is a social comedy that revolves around an eighth-grade pass-out politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), who lands behind bars following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam.

Newcomer Tushar Jalota has directed the film, written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Layzell. 'Dasvi' is set to premiere on 'Jio Cinema' and 'Netflix' on April 7.

Kaur plays Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram's wife who is later handed over the Chief Ministership while her husband is in jail.

The 40-year-old actor said she instantly fell in love with the one-line description of her character who evolves into a power-hungry politician from a demure housewife.

"For me, she was the oppressed becoming oppressor. She is a naive wife, never given a chance to say or do anything, becomes a circumstantial politician, tastes power and does not want to let go of the chair. I said to them (director and writer) I was on it and had no questions," she told a leading news agency in an interview.

On a lighter note, the 'Lunchbox' star said she was hoping that the makers do not change their minds as it was her first attempt at comedy.

"It is the farthest that I have ever travelled as an actor from being who I am. I could not relate to anything from Bimmo to Bimla Devi as Nimrat and that for me was very exciting. Besides, I always wanted to do comedy," she added.

The central theme of 'Dasvi' is education and Kaur said education is every human being's right.

"The film talks about the importance of the right to education, which is the foundation of everything. Like, in the last two years we realised we can be ripped off from everything, health, wealth, relationships, everything, but education is something that I will always have," the actor, who is a commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, added.