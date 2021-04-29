Nimrat, Dia pay heartfelt tributes to the phenomenal actor

The incredible Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. As millions of his fans paid their tributes to the late actor on his first death anniversary, his elder son, Babil Khan also dedicated a post saying how much he loves him and misses him. In his earlier 'Instagram' post, Babil mentioned that Irrfan concluded the legacy and that nobody can replace him.

"Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your table to write your journals. There is a purity I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my baba himself. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother and father I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life," his note read.

Remembering the late actor, Nimrat Kaur, Divya Dutta, Radhika Madan and Dia Mirza also took to their social media accounts to pen heartfelt tributes for him.

Khan's 'Lunchbox' co-star Nimrat took to 'Twitter' to share a monochrome picture of him and thanked him for 'the gift of your life'.

Dia Mirza showed her 'respect and love' towards Irrfan on his death anniversary.

Divya Dutta's heart-touching note read, "One year Irrfan Khan! It does not and will never feel like you are gone! The amazing legacy of work you have left! And that shy smile and the magical eyed embedded in our hearts!"

"I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard. I was like exactly! And we laughed. We had created our pool of memories and our bubble where there were no words," wrote star Radhika Madan.