Nimrat, Adil speak on international acclaim

When music maestro AR Rahman said that his filmography in Bollywood is sparse because of a gang spreading rumours about him, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur pointed out that an 'Oscar' is the kiss of death in Bollywood. This claim was later supported by 'Oscar' winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, who shared how he had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving him work in Hindi films and regional cinema held him tight after he won the award.

Nimrat Kaur, who has starred in international shows such as 'Homeland' and 'Wayward Pines', feels that there are definitely misconceptions about actors who are working in the West.

"Sometimes people shy away from bringing something to me because they think they can decide things for me. They may think that now she worked in 'Homeland', so why will she do this? But that does not matter to me. I am always looking forward and I look at what I'm going to do next. I wish that it does not happen the way it does but I know that it happens and I am very aware of it. In my case, I have to tell people that here I am for a film to do here and I don't live in Los Angeles. I have to clear those perceptions," she shared.

Adil Hussain, the winner of the best actor award at the 'Norwegian National Awards' back in 2018 for 'What Will People Say', has done international films such as 'Life of Pi', 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' (2012) and was also a guest star on the latest third season of 'Star Trek: Discovery'.

He said, "The only thought which comes to my mind is it could be that 'oh now these people are of a different league and they do not want to work with us' or they may think such people are too expensive or too arrogant. Maybe those kinds of thoughts may occur in people's minds."