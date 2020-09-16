Nidhhi Agerwal opens on nepotism and biases

Over the last few months, the Hindi film industry has been in spotlight for all the wrong reasons. As talks around nepotism, favouritism and insider versus outsider debate, seem far from getting over, Nidhhi Agerwal, also agreed that biases exist in Bollywood, but she does not let that affect her career path.

"My dad is into business and quite established. But I decided to pursue acting. Had I joined him, then I would have become the CEO of the company and things would have been easier for me. So of course, star kids do have a lot of benefits. They also get good advice from people around them. You need someone to guide you otherwise you end up taking wrong decisions and that doesn't really help," she said.

The 25-year-old, however, admitted that nepotism does exist and she is aware that it is always going to be there.

"But that does not mean that I cannot become a star. It will take time, but I will prove myself. I'm on my path already," she added.

Grateful for the kind of work she got to do in the last three years, the actor said that she cannot sit at home and cry thinking about all these.

"If you are hard-working and meant to be loved by millions, then you will have it. All our paths are different," said Agerwal.