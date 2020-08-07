Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant's 'The Undoing' to debut on HBO on Oct 25

Los Angeles: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's miniseries "The Undoing" will premiere on HBO on October 25 in the US.



Based on author Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 novel "You Should Have Known", the series has been created by David E Kelley.

The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family, the official plotline read.

The series has been directed by Susanne Bier of "Bird Box" fame, according to a statement posted on HBO's parent company WarnerMedia's website.

The show's cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Sofie Grabol, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Donald Sutherland.

Kelley, who previously worked with Kidman on critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies", also serves as showrunner.

"The Undoing" is executive produced by Bier, Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.