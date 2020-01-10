Nicholas Hoult joins Mission: Impossible

Millennium Post
Los Angeles: Actor Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of Hollywood star Tom Cruise's next Mission: Impossible movie.

Director Christopher McQuarrie made the announcement on Instagram.

"Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?" he wrote, to which Hoult replied, "Love to. Though why stop at a little?"

Details about the actor's role are still under wraps, but according to Variety he will play a villain.

Cruise is reprising his role of secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies.

McQuarrie will write and direct both the films, which will be shot back-to-back.

The seventh installment is scheduled for a July 23, 2021 release, while the eighth film will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022.

Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff are also part of the cast.

PTI

