'Never heard of suicide case lasting for 40 days'

After Kangana Ranaut and Shatrughan Sinha, senior actor Shekhar Suman gave an explosive interview to a leading news channel about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor has been highly involved in the case and has been demanding a CBI investigation for a long time. In his interview, Shekhar has once again raised questions over the investigation done by the Mumbai Police and has spoken about foul play in the late actor's death case.

The veteran actor asked why it is taking so long for Mumbai Police to close the case had it been just an open and shut suicide case.

He said, "It baffles me, it beats me to say that why is the police procrastinated? Why is there an interminable delay? I have never heard of a suicide case extending for 40 days, with us all in the dark without knowing what is going on inside? It were an open and shut case, it would have been closed. Why is it lingering, what is there? Why are they being so cagey?"

"Why would anybody in the right mind take his life? All evidence points that there is foul play. Like tampering of CCTV footage, the duplicate key missing, the marks on his bed, the height of his bed, and the absence of a suicide note, very clearly point to murder," spoke Shekhar. He also touched upon the topics of nepotism and gangism in Bollywood.