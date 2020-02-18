Netizens unhappy with winners

Mumbai: The latest Filmfare Awards have disappointed many netizens. People have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the winners, and #BoycottFilmfareAwards has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

While fans tweeted their ire, lyricist Manoj Muntashir declared that he is heartbroken over not winning an award for penning the heart-wrenching track "Teri mitti" ("Kesari"). He took to Twitter to announce that he would not be attending any award ceremonies for the rest of his life.

Manoj penned an emotional note: "Dear Awards, even if I try all my life...I won't be able to write a better line than 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta Hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

The mood has been similar for many fans.

Accusing the awards of propagating nepotism and awarding actors and filmmakers who are star kids, a user wrote: "They have to promote betis some renowned people Akhtar, Bhatt and Pandey... nepotism rules in Bollywood... so sad that quality cinema does not matter.. #BoycottFilmfareAwards #BoycottFilmFare"

Expressing discontent over the sweep by Gully Boy, a user tweeted: "Sack full of #FilmfareAwards to that NANGA Gutter boy.. This sold out #Bollywood is responsible for the downfall of our new generation.. Govt must look into this.. #BoycottFilmfareAwards".

Netizens continued to express their unhappiness and the hashtag #BoycottFilmfareAwards continued to trend throughout Monday

afternoon.