Netizens demand action against Sunny Leone's song 'Madhuban'

Sunny Leone recently launched her new song 'Madhuban' which is sung by Kanika Kapoor. But the song started facing backlash on social media soon after its release. It was being reported that a priest had said that the song is hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and it sparked controversy. On December 27, 'Arrest Sunny Leone' started trending on 'Twitter'. Netizens have demanded a public apology from the makers.

One of the users tweeted, "Sir, censor board mein ese logo ko allow hi kyo karte ho aap jo Hindu gods ke naam se itne gande songs banate hai. Please take very strict action against the censor board of India for allowing such type of arrogance."

On December 26, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra demanded the immediate removal of the song from all platforms. In his video, he also warned singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise or else face the consequences.

He said, "Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone Ji, Shaarib and Toshi Ji to understand. If they do not remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them."

The music label released a statement that read, "In light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our

fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the

song 'Madhuban'. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next three days."