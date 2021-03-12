Netizens call out Vicky for animal cruelty

Vicky Kaushal recently came into trouble after his latest 'Instagram' post ticked off a few netizens in the wrong way. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star took to his social media handle to share a picture that showed him standing and balancing upon a horse. For this, he got called out for animal cruelty.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with a funny caption that read, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning."

However, the netizens did not find the post funny at all.

One of the users wrote, "Can we for once think about the animal?"

"Is that horse ok," another user asked.

Another comment on Vicky's post read, "I'm pretty sure this is bad for the horses back. Vicky, you can do better than this."