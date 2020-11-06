Netflix's most popular film of 2020

The Adam Sandler- starrer 'Hubie Halloween' keeps going strong. The horror-comedy film was declared the most popular 'Netflix' movie so far in the United States, according to 'Variety'.

'Hubie Halloween' is also more popular than any 'Netflix' show so far. The film, which began streaming on October 6, had Adam Sandler playing the role of a town dunce who loves Halloween and does his best to make sure the celebration does not go out of hand and the also keeps the inhabitants of Salem safe.

One review of a leading newspaper of the film read, "Overall, 'Hubie Halloween' is a likeable movie. It is fun despite everything. It will make you laugh, and will keep you hooked for every one of those 100 minutes. There are worse ways to spend time."

Previously, Adam Sandler did movies like 'The Ridiculous 6', 'Murder Mystery', 'The Meyerowitz Stories' and the award-winning 'Uncut Gems' for 'Netflix'.