Netflix's 'Mank' leads Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations are finally out in a year hit by the pandemic, with most awards taking the virtual route. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-songwriter-actor Nick Jonas. The nominations were announced in a total of 23 categories.

Netflix's 'Mank' led the way with 10 nominations. Among its accolades are nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Leading Actor (Gary Oldman), Best

Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried) and Best Director (David Fincher).

The 2021 nominations also made history in the Best Director category, as two women were nominated for the award for the first time in the show's history. Chloé Zhao was nominated for her work on 'Nomadland' and Emerald Fennell was nominated for directing 'Promising Young Woman.'

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

Best Picture: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a leading role: Riz Ahmed, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun

Actress in a leading role: Viola Davis, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan

Actor in a supporting role: Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr, Paul Raci, Lakeith Stanfield

Actress in a supporting role: Maria Bakalova, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Yuh-Jung-Youn

Directing: (Another Round) Thomas Vinterberg, (Mank) David Fincher, (Minari) Lee Issac Chung, (Nomadland) Chloe Zhao, (Promising Young Woman) Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: The White Tiger, One Night in Miami, Nomadland, The Father Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Original screenplay: Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7

International feature Film: Another Round, Better Days, Collective, The Man Who Sold His Skin, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Animated feature Film: Onward, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Soul, Wolfwalkers

Film editing: The Father, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography: Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, News of the World, Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production design: The Father, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, News of the World, Tenet

Costume design: Emma, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Mulan, Pinocchio

Makeup and hairstyling: Emma, Hillbilly Elegy, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Pinocchio

Visual effects: Love and Monsters, The Midnight Sky, Mulan, The One and Only Ivan, Tenet

Animated short film: Burrow, Genius Loci, If Anything Happens I love You, Opera, Yes-People

Live action short film: Feeling Through, The Letter Room, The Present, Two Distant Strangers, White Eye

Documentary Feature: Collective Crip Camp, The Mole Agent, My Octopus Teacher, Time

The Oscars, which were supposed to be held in February this year, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main event, which is going to be held on April 25 GMT will be an in-person event. The awards ceremony will reportedly be streamed live from the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles along with multiple other locations.