'Netflix' will release 17 original stories

Streaming platform 'Netflix' unveiled a lineup of 17 original stories, including Bollywood titles 'Ludo', 'Torbaaz', and Mira Nair's ambitious series adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy'.

'Ludo', directed by Anurag Basu, is a multi-starrer comedy drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney. 'Torbaaz', starring Sanjay Dutt, is an emotional story of transformation.

'A Suitable Boy', based on the critically acclaimed novel by Vikram Seth, stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor. It will be available on 'Netflix globally', except in the United States and Canada.

Crime thriller 'Raat Akeli Hai', featuring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui; comedy satire 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar; romantic comedy 'Ginny Weds Sunny', starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey and Gitanjali Rao's festival favourite animation film 'Bombay Rose' are also part of the slate.

'Mismatched', a young adult romance series, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, is also part of the new slate. The show is based on Sandhya Menon's book 'When Dimple Met Rishi'.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, 'Netflix India', said "Our aim is to tell the most defining stories from India that will first appeal to the Indian consumers.

It is really important that a story coming out of India becomes big in India. When local stories become big locally, that's when they make maximum impact globally. For us, it is important to tell the biggest and the most defining stories in India and to work with storytellers who bring their most authentic vision and passion for stories, she said in an interview ahead of slate announcement."

These new titles will join the upcoming slate of the already-announced films on the OTT platform, which include the inspiring true story of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra and dysfunctional family drama 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The digital platform will also showcase 'Kaali Khuli', a horror story set in a village in Punjab and stars Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora and 'Serious Men', a witty drama based on Manu Joseph's novel. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Cop drama 'Class Of '83' with Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii, with Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap starrer dark comedy 'AK v/s AK' will also be available.