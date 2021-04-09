Netflix' signs a multi-year deal with 'Sony'

On April 8, OTT streamer 'Netflix' increased its new film catalogue in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the US.

Beginning next year, Sony's new films will exclusively stream domestically on 'Netflix' after their theatrical runs, which includes movies in popular franchises like 'Spider-Man', 'Venom', 'Jumanji' and 2022 releases including 'Morbius', 'Where the Crawdads Sing', 'Uncharted' and 'Bullet Train'.

The agreement also gives 'Netflix' a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.

'Sony' is the only traditional Hollywood studio without a streaming service of its own. The 'Walt Disney Co.' has 'Disney+'; 'Warner Bros.' has 'HBO

Max', 'Universal Pictures' has 'Peacock' and 'Paramount Pictures' has 'Paramount+'.

This deal replaces a long-running agreement between 'Sony' and 'Starz'. Financial terms were not disclosed. During the pandemic, 'Sony' previously sold to 'Netflix' Kevin Hart's 'Fatherhood' and 'The Mitchells Vs. The Machines and Wish Dragon'. It also sent 'Greyhound' to 'Apple TV+' and 'American Pickle' to 'HBO Max'.

" 'Sony Pictures' is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement," said 'Netflix' global film head Scott Stuber.

He added, "This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new

IP to 'Netflix' in the US, but it also establishes a

new source of first-run films for 'Netflix' movie lovers worldwide."