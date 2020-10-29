'Netflix' renews 'Narcos: Mexico' for S3

Los Angeles: 'Netflix' crime drama 'Narcos: Mexico' is coming back for a third season, but it will return without series lead Diego Luna, who portrayed Mexican drug cartel leader Felix Gallardo. In addition, series show-runner Eric Newman will exit after five seasons and series co-creator Carlos Bernard will take over the role, as per reports of 'Variety'.

In an April interview with 'IndieWire', Luna said he was taking a break from the show after two years of 'really intense' shoot.

The sophomore season, which debuted in February 2019, ended with the capture of Luna's Gallardo.

Actor Wagner Moura, who played Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of 'Narcos', will direct two episodes of season three.

Moura, who made his directorial debut with 2019's thriller drama 'Marighella', had revealed that he will serve as one of the directors on the new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' at the 50th edition of 'International Film Festival of India' (IFFI) in November 2019.

The upcoming chapter will examine the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As new and independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins will emerge.