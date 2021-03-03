'Netflix India' announces complete slate for 2021

Netflix India' released its complete slate of films and series for 2021 across different genres and languages. The 30 titles in the pipeline include Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' season two, 'Jamtara 2', 'Kota Factory 2', 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein', 'Mismatched' season two, 'Bombay Rose', Kapil Sharma's much-awaited web show, Sanya Malhotra's 'Pagglait' and many more.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be producing Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Ajeeb Daastan', opened up on his apprehensions about the digital medium and said, "We were very proud of 'Bombay Talkies'. But we realised that the content is not 'in your face commercial' as it is bound to affect the box office. The film was loved by the audience but the report card said flop."

He added that the impact that 'Netflix' had with 'Love Stories' helped him look at the platform with the vision of a filmmaker.

Raveena Tandon, who is all set to make her digital debut with 'Aranyak', is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal.

"My character's name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story," said Tandon.

The dark crime thriller 'She' has been renewed for a second season. Writer Imtiaz Ali talked about the show at the recent 'Netflix' event and said, "I Had the story of 'She' with me

for a long time. But I could never make it before due to its format. I did try making it into a film many times before. But, there are many layers in the show which suited a longer format."

The new shows also included Madhuri Dixit

starrer 'Finding Anamika', which will be presented by Anushka Sharma's 'Clean Slate Filmz'. Manoj Bajpayee's web series 'Ray', 'Decoupled' featuring Madhavan and Surveen Chawla and Amol Parashar's 'Feels like Ishq' were also announced by the streaming giant.