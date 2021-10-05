'Netflix', Howard announce scholarship to honour Chadwick

Howard University and Netflix announced a 5.4 million dollars endowed scholarship to honour late Hollywood actor and producer, alumnus Chadwick A Boseman.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the 'Chadwick A Boseman Memorial Scholarship' will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition.

"It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire," Howard University President Wayne A I Frederick said in a statement.

He added, "This scholarship embodies Chadwick's love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick' wife, Simone Ledward Boseman and to

Netflix for this important gift."

It will be awarded to students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts reminiscent of the award-winning actor and his values, including a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion and to those who demonstrate financial need.