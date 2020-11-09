'Netflix' halts 'The Witcher 2' production

Los Angeles: Production of the second season of Netflix's 'The Witcher' was put on hold temporarily after several members of the production unit on the fantasy epic series were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Based on a series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, 'The Witcher' follows the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of 'The Continent', where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters battle to survive and thrive and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Henry Cavill leads the cast as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

According to 'Deadline', four cases were confirmed on November 7 and the streamer will carry out an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the show.

"Those impacted are isolated and are not among the lead cast," noted the publication. Filming is due to resume once 'Netflix' is confident that the set is fully safe.