Netflix film depicts Jesus as gay

London: A Brazilian court has asked streamer Netflix to remove a controversial film that depicted Jesus as a homosexual.

The First Temptation of Christ, a Portuguese language film released in Brazil by Netflix on December 3, had created an uproar for its depiction of a gay relationship between Jesus and his friend Orlando.

The film also reportedly shows Mary, mother of Jesus, smoking weed. A lawsuit was filed by a Brazilian Catholic organisation urging that the film be removed from the streaming platform.

According to BBC, judge of the court in Rio de Janeiro said that the right to freedom of expression is "not absolute" and ordered the streamer to pull down the film.

However, the order is only temporary and a final decision is yet to be taken by the court.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said it is yet to receive the court's order.