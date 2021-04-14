'Netflix' buys streaming rights of 'Dhamaka'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Ram Madhvani's thriller 'Dhamaka', which is based on the South Korean film 'The Terror Live'. The actor stepped into the role originally played by Ha Jung-woo of an investigative journalist, who fights against all odds to nab a terrorist threatening to blow up the city.



'Dhamaka' was shot in 10 days and in no time at all, 'Netflix' grabbed the feature film for an exclusive OTT release sometime in May or June 2021.

According to news reports, the streamer paid a whopping Rs 135 crores to buy the streaming rights for what promises to be a game-changing affair for Kartik Aaryan. This is the highest fee paid for a feature film by an OTT platform, far exceeding the 90 crores that 'Amazon Prime Video' had paid for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' and 'Disney Hotstar+' Rs 110 crores for Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi'.

"It is the gripping start-to-finish 24-hour thriller format with an actor like Kartik Aaryan, who is the fastest rising star today with a fan following in every age group," said a source about the Dhamaka's acquisition by 'Netflix'.