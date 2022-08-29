Netflix announces slate of its upcoming projects

As 'Netflix' celebrated its 25th anniversary, it announced its slate of upcoming films and shows for the year at an event in Mumbai. The streaming major have prestigious titles in its arsenal including 'The Archies', 'Qala', 'Chakda Xpress', 'Khufiya', 'Jogi', 'Kathal' and the Hindi adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by 'Tiger Baby', 'The Archies' features an ensemble cast including debutants Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter). Planned as a musical, the film is set in the 60s.

Anvitaa Dutt's directorial 'Qala' stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and will be the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil. The film is described as a 'beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love'.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga' stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. It is said to be a suspense thriller and is produced by Amar Kaushik.