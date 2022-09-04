Netflix announces casting for Prince William, Kate Middleton's roles in 'The Crown' S6

Los Angeles: Netflix has found the actors to play Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the sixth season of critically acclaimed series "The Crown".

According to entertainment news website Variety, the streamer has roped in two actors - 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey - to portray Prince William in the sixth season.

For the part of Kate Middleton, Netflix has cast actor Meg Bellamy.

Created by Peter Morgan in 2016, the royal drama will come to an end with the sixth season, which will start production later this year.

The show's upcoming fifth season will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Princess Diana's beau, Dodi Fayed.

Dominic West's son Senan West will be essaying the role of William as a teenager in the fifth chapter.

"The Crown" is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Fox serve as executive producers with Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison and Oona O Beirn as producers.