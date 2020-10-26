Neha, Rohanpreet tie knot in a grand ceremony

Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, and pictures and videos are proof that the couple had a blast during the wedding celebrations. After marrying each other in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, the two had another grand varmala ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

For the second ceremony, Neha looked gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga with a huge nosering. She arrived on a

big chariot with a veil over her head. A troupe

of dancers in blue and golden costumes performed in front of the chariot as she arrived. She then reached an elevated podium where she exchanged garlands with Rohanpreet. A viral video from the ceremony shows Neha and Rohanpreet breaking into a conversation soon after the varmala ceremony as they posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet was in a white and silver sherwani with a red turban to compliment Neha's look. The couple then headed to the dance floor. A video from the party shows Neha, without the veil, as she grooves with her gang to the song Chocolate. As a part of the celebrations, she also sang a song for Rohanpreet.