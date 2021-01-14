Neetu Chandra was replaced by Kangana

In a recent conversation, actor Neetu Chandra revealed that she was removed from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and got replaced by Kangana Ranaut. Not only that, but she was also 'removed' from six films.

Neetu recalled a comment made by actor R Madhavan in the past, when he had claimed to have recommended Kangana for the lead role in 'Tanu Weds Manu': "I'm talking about Madhavan. He said, 'There was another actor who was signed for 'Tanu Weds Manu', but I recommended Kangana's name'. That actor was me, the one who had signed that film earlier."

"These kinds of things kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. No one would pick up the phone and call me. Neetu had to make calls for Neetu. But this is the journey and this is how I had to learn things," she added.

Neetu further said, "How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me if I want to continue the project? For any reason, if the director thinks that the hero is

recommending somebody else. I do not come from the sort of background where I can stand my ground. I'm helpless."