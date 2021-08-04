Neena is greedy despite good offers

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta is on a roll in her second innings in the Hindi film industry with acclaimed performances in movies like 'Mulk', 'Badhaai Ho!', and web series 'Panchayat', and hopes she continues to get good roles in the journey ahead.

The 62-year-old actor, who will next be seen in 'Dial 100', says the upcoming crime thriller gave her an opportunity to play an interesting role.

Gupta, one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today, said she is "grateful" for all the roles coming her way. "I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa' with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role.

"I also have the second season of Panchayat', Masaba Masaba' and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy," the National Award winner said in an interview.

The intriguing plotline and her role attracted her to 'Dial 100', though she had initially turned down the project.

The casting agent had told me that it is a revenge kind of a role, so I had said no because I don't do negative roles. Then I spoke to the producer and he told me about my role. It was very different from what I have done so far, that's why I said yes to it.

The National School of Drama graduate said she is grateful to the director for giving her the correct note to play the character of Seema Pallav.