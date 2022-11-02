Neena Gupta recalls her struggling days

Neena Gupta has come a long way since her struggling days. The veteran actor, who has given stellar performances in recent movies like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and '83' among others, has always been candid about her struggle and difficulty finding good work. In fact, way back in 2017, she had even put up an 'Instagram' post asking for work and in no time, the post went viral and she managed to grab some meaty projects.

In a recent interview, Neena admitted that, in her struggling days, she would pick up any role that would pay, without thinking too much. She said that she had no choice because she had a house to run since she was a single mother (her daughter Masaba was born out of wedlock in 1989).

Recalling those days, Gupta said that she even once played Feroz Khan's older sister, whereas in real life he was 20 years her senior. She further shared that she picked many other roles along the same lines since the choices for female actors were so limited at that point.

Neena Gupta, who gained nationwide popularity with her TV serial 'Saans' in 1998, recently made a comeback to the small screen with OTT shows like 'Panchayat' and 'Masaba Masaba'. She will soon be seen on the silver screen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. The film hits theatres next week.