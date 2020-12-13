'Need to maintain a united front'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's foundation had recently donated 500 remdesivir injections, for which the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain thanked King Khan for his generous act.

The 'Ra.One' star took to his 'Twitter' handle and gave a humble reply: "This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had made announcements about a series of initiatives that extended support to the all during the Coronavirus pandemic. From donations to providing PPE kits to healthcare workers and supporting acid attack survivors, the actor made sure to contribute in more ways than one.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film titled 'Pathan'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming action film will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As per sources, 'Tubelight' star Salman Khan will reportedly essay an extended cameo in 'Pathan' and is scheduled to shoot for the same soon.