NCB official refuses reports of giving clean chit to Arjun

Bollywood actor-model Arjun Rampal, who had gone to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on December 21, 2020, was interrogated him for several hours in connection with the drugs case. The 48-year-old actor was earlier summoned, but he had requested some more time to appear before the Mumbai office citing personal reasons.

However as per reports, the agency did not give the 48-year-old actor a clean chit in connection with the matter. This news was confirmed by Sameer Wankhede, who happens to be the Zonal Director of NCB. He stated that the investigation was going on and that the actor was not given a clean chit.

Not only that, but Wankhede also mentioned that the team found discrepancies in Arjun Rampal's statements, because of which they have been examining the same. He further said that there are chances that the actor might be called again.

Previous reports had stated that the prescription of the scheduled drug provided by the actor was a forged one. Arjun's residence was raided by the NCB officials a few days ago, after which the officials had seized some electronic gadgets including medical tablets from the place.