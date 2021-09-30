NCB detains SSR's close friend Kunal Jani

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kunal Jani in Khar. He was his close friend and was absconding.

In August, the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of SSR's flat-mate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. Pithani's lawyer Taraq Sayyed had confirmed the development. The Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede revealed that the court dismissed the application because they did not find any merit in the plea.

The 'Chhichhore' star passed away on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. After that, three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate - are investigating the case. There is still a lot of speculation around the actor's sudden death, with Sushant's family pursuing multiple cases in court.

Apart from Pithani, SSR's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other staff members including Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were also arrested by the NCB. The late actor's housemates Keshav and Neeraj, questioned by the NCB in August, hinted at Siddharth's role in the drug case.