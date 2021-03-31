NCB detains Ajaz Khan in a drug case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained actor Ajaz Khan on March 31 after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. He was taken for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand.

"Only four sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills like antidepressants," said Khan in his defense.

Previously, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had confirmed, "We have found his involvement in the Shadab Batata case and he is facing some serious charges. His statement is being recorded at present.''

The NCB had detained Ajaz Khan from the airport. The actor was returning to Mumbai from Rajasthan after which the NCB took him into custody for questioning. Several raids were also conducted at two different locations in Mumbai.

Ajaz Khan, who has worked in several TV shows, has featured in Bollywood films like 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap', 'Lamhaa' and 'Allah Ke Banday'.