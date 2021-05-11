'NBC' refuses to air 'Golden Globes' in 2022

Amid growing pressure on the 'Hollywood Foreign Press Association' (HFPA) from studios, stars and large swaths of the film industry, 'NBC' announced that will not air the 'Golden Globes' in 2022, putting in doubt the viability of one of Hollywood's oldest and most-watched award shows.

Criticism of the HFPA, which puts on the Globes and was denounced for a lack of diversity and ethical impropriates, reached such a pitch recently that Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the press association's headquarters, according to a person who was granted anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the decision.

In a statement, 'NBC' said that it believed that the 'Hollywood Foreign Press Association' - which is facing possible boycotts over the inclusiveness of its membership from 'Netflix', 'Warner Bros' and many Hollywood actors - is committed to reform. But change cannot come quickly enough for next year's Globes.

"However, change of this magnitude takes time and work and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," the network said.

It added, "As such, 'NBC' will not air 2022 'Golden Globes'. Assuming the organisation executes its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The HFPA, which had been a subject of ridicule from even its telecast hosts had come under fire following an investigative report in February by 'The Los Angeles Times' that recounted the organisation's questionable record on diversity, including, presently, no Black members among the roughly 90 voting members.

The press association had pledged to thoroughly reform and approved a plan to diversify its membership. But that did not stop several studios from threatening to pull out of the Globes.

Earlier, 'Netflix' and 'Amazon Studios' said they would cut ties with the HFPA if it did not swiftly enact more drastic changes.

"We do not believe these proposed new policies, particularly around the size and speed of membership growth, will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," 'Netflix' co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group.

The outcry against HFPA gathered force over the last six weeks as a film industry, where racial and gender inequity long went unchecked, had grown newly intolerant of the ways of the group, made up of mostly little-known journalists who profit considerably from the annual telecast.

Hollywood also started abandoning the HFPA. A group of 100 entertainment publicity firms said they would urge their clients to skip HFPA functions.

Mark Ruffalo, a winner this year, recently said he 'cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award' any longer.

Scarlett Johansson said HFPA press conferences for her 'meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment'.