Naya died from accidental drowning

Los Angeles: An autopsy confirmed that 'Glee' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, according to the officials. Her family also released a statement honouring her "everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit".

"The examination, which was performed after the 33-year-old's body was found in a Southern California lake, showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning and gave no initial indication that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in her death," the Ventura County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

The statement read, "Dental records were used to confirm Rivera's identity and routine toxicology tests will be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol."

Rivera was found in Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she disappeared while boating with her four-year-old son, who was found asleep and alone on the boat hours later.

The autopsy's findings were all consistent with the expectations of the Sheriff's Office, which conducted the search and investigation.

The late actor's family members released their first public statement recently since her disappearance. They said "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit."

The statement said, "Rivera was an amazing talent, but she was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Heaven gained our sassy angel."

The late actor's family also thanked the search teams.