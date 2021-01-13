Nawazuddin to have an eventful 2021

Over the years, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved an identity of his own in the Bollywood industry and has also been widely recognised for his superlative acting skills. He not only charted his own course but also let his hard work, talent and dedication towards his craft mark a path towards his enviable success.



2020 was a terrific year for the 'Talash' star as he delivered blockbuster performances. Be it a part of the determined police officer in 'Raat Akeli Hai' or the adamant father who wanted his son to achieve new heights of success in 'Serious Men', the performer is now all set to entertain audiences with more feature presentations this year.

With three captivating movies in the pipeline, Siddiqui is ready to rule this time, as the viewers will see him slip into the skin of an 'oddball' couple along with Neha Sharma in the romantic comedy 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. Helmed by the director Kushan, the film revolves around the gaieties of a crackpot couple. In addition to this, he will also be seen in the drama flick directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki 'No Land's Man' and another venture 'Sangeen' directed by Jaideep Chopra.

Nawazuddin has always sculpted a new personality and immersed it into another individual's emotional experience while portraying each character with its uniqueness. The audience cannot wait to see the actor create magic in his own style on screen with these multiple projects!