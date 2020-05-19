Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files for divorce

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life.



In a recent interview, Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp, but he is yet to respond, reported timesofindia.com.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009.

"I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer said in a video message shared with Zee News.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin and his family have been quarantined in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," he tweeted on Monday.

The actor and his family underwent medical screening and have tested negative for coronavirus.

The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle.

The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screening at 25 points during his journey.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that health officials had visited the actor's house and told them to be under home quarantine for 14 days.