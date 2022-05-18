Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in US indie film 'Laxman Lopez'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has bagged the lead role in the US indie film, 'Laxman Lopez'. Touted to be a Christmas-themed film, the project will be directed by Roberto Girault. The filmmaker has helmed several hits including 2017's 'La Leyenda Del Diamante', 2015's 'Los Arboles Mueren de Pie' and 'El Estudiante' from 2009. The filming will begin at the end of the year and will take place entirely in the US. Further casting details will be announced closer to production. Lalit Bhatnagar, who has written and co-produced the horror film 'Little Darling', will bankroll the project.
Currently, Nawaz, who is in Cannes as part of the Indian government delegation, said in a statement, "The narration had me excited for multiple reasons. For starters, the opportunity to work in a Christmas movie is something very different and immediately had my attention. The director, Roberto Girault, has shown his power and command over the camera, and the way he can unveil new sides to an actor. It is a welcome challenge that I often yearn for. And most importantly, the name, 'Laxman Lopez,' had me instantly curious."
Girault said that when he first read the script, his mind 'navigated' to Nawaz.
"I have seen a few of his works and know that this role will bring out a lesser-known vulnerable side to him. It is a project that is sure to leave people with a smile on their face," he said.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the most prolific and versatile actors in India. He has starred in a wide range of genres.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
WB 'took a bunch out of my role' from 'Aquaman 2': Amber18 May 2022 2:54 PM GMT
HC concerned over DDA's conduct of allowing auction of Raisina Bengali ...18 May 2022 2:53 PM GMT
IIFA Awards advanced to June's first week18 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this ...18 May 2022 2:51 PM GMT
AR Rahman on representing India at Cannes Film Festival - 'It is a...18 May 2022 2:50 PM GMT