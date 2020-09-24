Nawazuddin accused of rape by wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again made it to the news for all the wrong reasons. For the past few months, he and his brother Shamas had been making it to headlines for reportedly indulging in molestation and misconduct. As per the latest reports, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya filed a written complaint against him in Versova police station. In the complaint, she reported and accused him of rape and cheating. It was reported that the police received the complaint and soon an FIR will be registered.

Post filing the complaint, lawyer issued a statement that read, "My client had submitted a detailed written complaint to Versova Police Station for rape, cheating and deceitfully causing cohabitation by inducing her a belief of lawful marriage, under sections 375, 376 (k), 376 (n), 420 and 493 of the Indian Penal Code against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Hopefully, the F.I.R will be registered soon."

Nawazuddin is yet to give out any reaction to this complaint. Talking about his brother Shamas, after Aaliya reportedly accused him of molestation, he is said to be on the run. Shamas had claimed that Aaliya is doing all of this for financial gains. However, she had denied all the allegations in a recent interview.

She had said, "We have a company together named 'Magic If Films LLP' in which Nawaz, Shamas and I are partners. I am still a 25% partner and if I have borrowed any amount for my film from my company, then how is it Shamas' money? He himself is surviving on Nawazuddin's money and if I have asked money from my husband and he has transferred as his manager then how can he claim it's his money?"