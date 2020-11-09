'Natkhat' eligible for Oscar nomination

Vidya Balan starrer 'Natkhat' won the top prize at the third edition of 'Best of India Short Film Festival 2020', which makes it eligible for Oscar nomination. The 'Kahaani' star, who debuted as a producer with the film, plays a homemaker in a patriarchal setup.

Expressing her happiness in a post on 'Instagram' while sharing the news with her fans, Vidya wrote, "Yay! I'm over the moon. I'm so grateful. Short film 'Natkhat' bags the winning trophy at ShortsTV's 'Best of India Short Film Festival 2020'! The film is now eligible for Oscar consideration and wins a grand prize of $2,500!"

While speaking about the film being eligible for Oscar nomination, the

actor said, "In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer."

"Even in these times, creativity and content have found ways to thrive and travel. Through innovation and technology international festivals and platforms have continued to advance and bridge the gaps in new and disruptive ways. We are thrilled to have won the festival and are eligible for Oscar 2021 qualification. Vidya and I hope to bring home an Oscar," co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said.

The film also won prize money of $2,500 (approximately Rs 1,85,497) and an opportunity for a television broadcast deal on 'ShortsTV'.

Vidya's short film is about a confronting story of a mother who teaches her young son about gender equality and calls out toxic misogyny. 'Natkhat' premiered on 'YouTube' as part of the prestigious 'We are One: A Global Film Festival'.

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in 'Sherni' directed by Amit Masurkar.