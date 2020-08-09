Natasha tests positive for COVID-19

Former Miss India World, actor Natasha Suri tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, she will give up the promotions of her upcoming project, 'Dangerous', a miss. It also stars Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

In an interview, Natasha said, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested too."

The actor will miss out on the promotions of 'Dangerous' because of her Coronavirus diagnosis. The film will begin streaming on 'MX Player' from August 14.

"The promotions were to begin from August 10 and I am very sad that I will not be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project as I got to share screen space with some very good actors and work with such a great team," she said.