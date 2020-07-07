Naomi opens online 'Paris Couture Week'

Los Angeles: Supermodel Naomi Campbell opened the first digital 'Paris Haute Couture Week' with a powerful speech that demanded urgent actions to make the fashion industry diverse and inclusive.

In an 'Instagram live' video, the fashion icon stressed on the need of acting on the "powerful sense of urgency" that "has been spoken out aloud around the world with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement", which started in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota.

"The fight for diversity and equality has been a long journey in society and in the fashion industry. Today, in 2020, we still have a long way to go and the time has come to collectively call the fashion world to task regarding inequality in our work spaces and in our industry," Campbell said.

"This is a call for action that we are making, as we hope that this is a conversation that is starting now and will last as long as is needed. It is up to us, it is up to you to start enforcing inclusion of the multitude of identities that compose our countries," she added.