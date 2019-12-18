Nancy Meyers to receive WGAW's Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement
Los Angeles: Writers Guild of America West has announced that it will be honouring filmmaker Nancy Meyers with the 2020 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.
Meyers is best known for critically-acclaimed and commercially successful romantic comedies such as "The Holiday", "Something's Gotta Give" and "It's Complicated".
The recognition is presented to members who have "advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter."
"Nancy Meyers is the writer many of us aspire to be her scripts walk the line of blending challenging ideas with comedic situations, dramatic themes with hard jokes. Her work consistently proves that movies about the foibles and frailties of humans will be commercially successful in the hands of a master of her craft.
"The WGAW Board of Directors is thrilled to give her this award," said WGAW president David A. Goodman in a statement.
Meyers will be presented the award by Diane Keaton, the star of her film ""Something's Gotta Give".
Previous recipients include James L. Brooks, Elaine May, Oliver Stone, Harold Ramis, David Mamet, Paul Mazursky, Lawrence Kasdan, Eric Roth, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne and Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.
