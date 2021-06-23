Nadiadwala announces a musical saga with Kartik

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures announced their upcoming film, a soulful musical love saga, titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film will be the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala while it will be directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans.



Talking about the film, Kartik Aaryan shares, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. I'm extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor's vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award winners. It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

"Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," adds Kartik in his signature cheeky style.

Sajid Nadiadwala says, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience".

Namah pictures' Shareen Mantri Kedia says, "SNKK is a unique love story that makes you want to believe in the power of love. The story embellished with Kartik's innocent charm will win everyone's hearts."