'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

London: After months of speculation, British band 'Coldplay' and South Korean music sensation 'BTS' confirmed on September 13 that they are joining hands for a single titled 'My Universe'.

The track is slated to be released on September 24.

Both the groups announced on social media.

"'My Universe' // Coldplay X BTS // September 24," wrote 'Coldplay' on 'Instagram' alongside the cover art of the song.

'Big Hit', the label behind 'BTS', also shared the news on their official 'Twitter' handle.

"'Coldplay' x 'BTS' – 'My Universe'," the tweet read.

'BTS' - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook - recently sat down with 'Coldplay' front-man Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' ahead of the premiere of BTS' 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You' on 'MTV Unplugged'.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on 'Twitter', writing 'beautiful' in Korean and signed 'Love' in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland.