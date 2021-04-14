My responsibility to inspire young women: Sanya

Actor Sanya Malhotra has been garnering tremendous love and appreciation from the audience for her recent release 'Pagglait'. The film showed the actor as a strong-headed woman, who did not budge to societal expectations and norms, which became an inspiration to many young women out there.

Her diverse filmography boasts of strong female roles and characters, which is, in turn, a blessing for many. In a recent interview, Sanya revealed, "I am attracted to these strong characters. As an audience, I love watching such women on screen."

"As an actor, I think somewhere it is my responsibility to inspire young women who are watching films," she added.

Over the past few years, Sanya has been playing roles, from which young women draw inspiration from. Being a director's actor, Sanya has been able to meet the expectations of the audience with her impeccable performance in movies like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Pataakha', 'Dangal' and 'Shakuntala Devi'.

Other than this, Sanya Malhotra has a vast trajectory of films to look forward to including 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' and 'Love Hostel'.