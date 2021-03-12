My patience paid off: Kriti

Kriti Sanon, who changed the game for herself without a bloodline or godfather, said that she was relieved that people believed in her. She felt that while she took baby steps as she navigated her way in the industry, her patience did pay off.

"I took baby steps. I was not running very fast. When you come into the industry, there is not so much that you know. You have a set of managers and agencies that tell you what is good and what is not. I have always been very opinionated to an extent that sometimes my managers have gotten irritated because I have a strong mind and I end up not listening to them," shared the 'Dilwale' star.

She added, "Even when I did my first film (Heropanti), there was a lot of restlessness before release. I was in a new city, had done B-tech and was coming to a city where I did not know anybody. It does get restless and insecure about whether it will happen or not. At that time, it was important that to find one or two people, as I did with my agency, who believe in you. They told me to wait and not be in a hurry because the first film is very important. My patience paid off."

"With every film, there is a dilemma because you do not know how it will do," said Sanon.

Kriti further said that 'Raabta' gave her the creative satisfaction that she yearned for.

"When I got 'Raabta', I felt that I got a platform to explore a character. I went through workshops for the first time and I realised that I enjoyed it a lot. So, from loving, being in front of the camera to falling in love with the craft was a process for me. I eventually realised my method of acting, what works or does not work for me. Little things made me grow as an actor. For instance, initially, when you start acting, you tend to say dialogue to dialogue and then someone tells you to just break that pattern and talk and not say just the dialogue on paper," she shared.