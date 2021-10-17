'My motivation to keep working is my children'

Mandira Bedi says all her energies are directed towards ensuring she is a good parent to her two children, whom she considers her biggest strength and the driving force to become a better person.

The actor-TV presenter, who lost her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal in June, said her children - son Vir (10) and daughter Tara (five) - mean the world to her.

"My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them," said Bedi.

The 49-year-old actor has been one of the most prominent faces on television. Though she has featured in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and the anthology 'Dus Kahaniyaan', she found acclaim and fame on the small screen with hit shows like 'Shanti', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and '24'.

She has also hosted ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007, the 'Champions Trophies' in the years 2004 and 2006 and the 'Indian Premier League' season 2.

Bedi said her career has been full of challenges, but she has no regrets as the setbacks have only taught her lessons that success would not have been able to.

"There have been many challenges, the downs have been challenging and there have been difficult times. But the public memory is short. You are known for the last project you have done. By God's grace, I have had a lot of work behind me. The ups are wonderful, when you are experiencing them, they are great," she added.

Mandira shared, "When you are down, they make you appreciate the good times. You learn more from your failures than you do from success. The downs give you perspective in life and that is the way I look at challenges. I have had a lot that I have faced in my life and there is always growth and learning from them."

Bedi is currently back with the third season of the 'Romedy NOW' original, 'The Love Laugh Live Show'. The celebrity chat show features Bedi reprising her role as the host.