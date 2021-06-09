'My morality, truth are stronger than my ego'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sofia Hayat slammed Bollywood actor Salman Khan by revealing that she chose not to appear on stage at the 'Bigg Boss' finale with him because 'her morality and truth is stronger than her ego'. She was one of the contestants on 'Bigg Boss 7' in 2013.

Taking to her 'Instagram' handle, Sofia shared several pictures of herself and wrote a long note on Salman 'using the same tricks' before releasing a film. In her note, she also asked, "Is not it about time you cast a girl your age to star opposite you?"

"Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid for using the religious festivity as a promotional day while also profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd storylines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, is not it about time you cast a girl your age to star opposite you?) and same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated storylines that are quite clearly brain-numbing. Even watching the trailer of 'Radhe', I thought - have not I seen all of this before," she wrote.

Sofia added, "Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor and his acting has gone to waste on such an over-the-top and badly written role.